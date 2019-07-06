Transcript for Colorado school district 'exploring' tearing down Columbine

The name column by his school column by and represents hope. To the people who lived the Columbine shootings I am a survivor of the shootings had come mind when he years ago this building is a symbol of so much more in my senior year after the shootings. It was the worst in the past year. And part of that was filling in that building was being able to go back and re claiming that building as a community they get there and say they're not gonna take us from last. But twenty years later the Jeff co school district reveals for the first time. The morbid fascination. With the Columbine shootings has only grown so called Colin diners drawn to the high school for inspiration. We have hundreds of people who tried into the building or walk onto the grounds are slow roll quiet you can have tour buses of people that stop outside Columbine High School. And it's just a constant. Threat to. The kids that are there. This year at this Florida teenager reportedly infatuated with the column by shootings came here. Massive manhunt for her shutting down schools across the metro and forcing a new discussion. Knowing what we know now we really believe that it's time for us to have a conversation about something. Being profoundly different for column by going forward. In this letter released today the district says it's exploring demolishing Columbine High School. And building a new school same names same mascot nearby. Asking taxpayers for up to seventy million dollars for the project tearing down buildings as what school safety experts now recommend doing after school shootings like Newtown and park went. Former column by principal Frank DeAngelis stresses the idea is in the exploratory stages that he supports exploring it. I'm grateful ordered getting in the building. But people that side because it's rarely the people. You know that make column mind. It's not the brick and mortar the people. Still many survivors have mixed feelings and the seventy million be used elsewhere but a new column by be the same. And most of all lit really keep students safe. Selfishly I would love to see that buildings stay and remain. My bigger concern and spread its students and staff with a pair every day.

