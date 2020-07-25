Transcript for Colorado teen sentenced to life for 2019 STEM school shooting

In light there are word sin their is action we wish this on no one. So for whatever reason. We are chosen. In this Douglas County courthouse a litany of war it's after an unspeakable unthinkable action my wife. Tonight we'll never have. Closure. We'll never find. Peace as one by one families affected by the stem highlands ranch school shootings spoke about how their lives have changed since that day and wanted to be of the face. The plastic. I'm and explain what he has done tell our families Kendrick has steele's mother cried as she spoke sang her son only had three days left school. And his whole future ahead of him she says she wouldn't forgive the killer for taking her son. The shooters mother meanwhile apologized to the families affected calling Kendrick a hero the shooter also spoke apologizing to each of the victims by name and reaching out to others saying quote to anyone who is thinking of committing a school shooting get help now. The amount of pain it causes to anyone who ever cared about issue to the innocent people don't be Erik Howard and hype behind a gun be brave and learn how to get help. After all these words it's been heard near record. So many of us action it's why put her role. At forty. Plus. 38 years. Can jerks family and the district attorney said it isn't enough for the pain that the shooters contest so John Christie. We have a new normal now in the normal is activism minutes for helping other families in Douglas County meg and Lopez be brave be strong. Feel like kindred to steal Denver seven.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.