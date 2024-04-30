Columbia University's Hamilton Hall is no stranger to protest occupation

From civil rights protesters in 1968 to South African apartheid protesters in 1985, the occupation of Hamilton Hall over the war in Gaza is only the latest in a long history of protest occupations.

April 30, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live