Transcript for How to combat the rising prices of groceries

Soaring grocery prices are yet another side effect to be ongoing pandemic according to the US Labor Department the prices of groceries grew two point 6% in April but is the largest. One month increase since 1974. Here with advice on ways to keep your food budget low during this pandemic is consumer reports senior editor Toby staying here. To me thinks your being with us today so give us a sense what items specifically have spiked in price since this pandemic began. Right so what really has gone up a lot our audience like beef pork chicken. And this. And I'm we've heard about the news about. Perry's meat processing plants closing because Kobe concerns so that's part of the increase but there's a lot that doesn't increase and so that two point 6% is an average. But for these other products it's a much higher increase that really affects people's budgets right so then what are some ways we can save of the grocery store given that fact at prices ten. Gone so high. Brett so things at consumer reports feels that we may take her strongly is that planning before he doubts that she. Not only will help you create a a budget for yourself and really think about what you want to but it also needs eaten in an App Store quickly which can be safer or your. So make a list. I'll look carefully at the various. So regulars here off many of the supermarket tell them on line you can see it's hot sale. And you can also use various apps there's an app called basket where you can compare prices and among the stores near you. There's something called I thought which provides the coupon is very apps and the stores themselves pat apps that showed you. What's coming up for sale. And that what you can really plan and budget before you get its store. Yeah every research before hand is not only going to be cost effective but more see if I like that. How long do you expect these price increases to lack. You know I really can't say. I did speak with somebody threw a grocery organization. She wasn't gonna predict it but she did suggest that. If things are not necessarily. Leveling off yes I did speak again someone from basket this act they said they noticed that. Prices below our eggs. Or pork fish. Chicken are up for what they are marched to be leveling off beat however is still rise. All right well those it's all very important information didn't I didn't hear you tick off vegetables rising so that's. That's perhaps a good tip for people see of we just got the news from the F cancer society's saying that. More vegetables leads to a better diet so perhaps we can. Take advice from them and realize that these prices can maybe help us make better habits. That seems to be okay among these consumer reports readers that I talked to him. And of course a lot of people are starting guard and they're even with you know even on a debt. We're ready about it that you can't gross things. It's better for Clinton taste better and it's just more fun. Agreed I've got my garden up and running to use Intel be staggered thanks so much for that very much needed advice for grocery shoppers everywhere thank you. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.