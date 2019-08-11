Community marks anniversary of Thousand Oaks shooting

Thousand Oaks, California, hosted a private ceremony for relatives of the 12 people who were killed in the shooting on Nov. 7, 2018.
2:49 | 11/08/19

Transcript for Community marks anniversary of Thousand Oaks shooting

