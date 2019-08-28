Transcript for Community outreach VP talks gun violence in St. Louis

So in of those qualifying candidates beat O Rourke has been particularly outspoken about gun violence especially. After the mass shooting in El Paso and this week he was speaking about. The violence plaguing other American cities in and tweet he reminded people that. Nearly 40000 human beings and lose their lives to gun violence every year. A number that is so in comprehensive Lee large that we lose sight that these are individual lives. And so when we talk about cities that have unbelievable rates of gun violence you often think. Chicago but there's. Another city saint Louis Missouri with a 134. Homicides. In this year alone in a spate of children. Getting fatally shot in these recent weekend so. I want to bring in James Clark. The VP. The community outreach for better family life James very happy that you're with us. Today you know since April at least twelve kids have lost their lives their lives to gun violence and it's it's hard to process. What that even means how do you how do you process that. Well you know it is it is is is released certainly. Problem but it's just an indication. That we're not focusing on this issue. Appeared in the Saint Louis metropolitan merry new we have been are on this trajectory now. Scored at least the last fifteen years and has been some been that has been very predictable. Better firmly large we have moved rear unique brand of outreach. Where we we focus on what we call EMP jail. The Mabel good. The front porch and the living room. And what their Leon's we have been accurately able to foresee. A uptick in violence. And what we're seeing battle. Played out it is is some good debt so that we've seen caught it looked. Some time now. Yet one of the things that I find most disturbing about this is you know some of the kids that have died recently. One was as young as two years old. Going all the way up to sixteen but. The violence is happening all on their front porch or at a restaurant after church it's happening right where they should be. So what is your organization specifically doing to try to help. Tackle this problem. Will we would eat wheat firms we are we are in the neighborhood it's. And we think that we've got to be able to scale. Our brand of outreach. Oh we. We think that neighborhood engagement. That being in the neighborhoods delivering resources directly into the neighborhood. Not as a threat soon to pay him. But as a met spirit and as a mode of operation. Seoul we we've we. Outreach workers right now I when he went outreach workers trained uniformed. Discipline individuals that are in the Mabel boots and in bill eight neighborhoods that we're engaged in crimes down. So we are working with the arm our city leaders and our corporate leaders now inserting we need to scale up. We we have watched this thing. And so we have been accurate. Big and we also her out the Saint Louis metropolitan myriad problems be escalation sooners. What do we solicit third party people. Individuals who have information about peacock. They're ready. Have had sold at gun violence or is order trajectory towards violence. And third party people Korean we work with the third ordered people we get the information. And we have mediators that go to the Holmes. Below the at this derbies that BP had the series at. A barbershop that we have the series in that element and were to be escalate the conflict. Last year and out this year so sole flaw. We'd be escalated sixty by outcome though 8085 conflicts. And give Dole's conflicts would not be escalated they would have made two more shootings which would live to more retaliation so. Here in Saint Louis arm we will be no different from any other major metropolitan their real whip urban cool. The human capital. In urban core has been neglected predict gates. Where. The federal government. Look at the urban core. Under the Obama administration. And designated urban core S food deserts. Because you couldn't find fresh programs the urban core must be looked at mount. As resource deserts and we're whose don't know where to go to you know. And James just before we go can you tell people where to actually find. Better family life you guys have a site like katic people reach out to you. Yeah you can call our our rockers. 3143818200. Or you can visit our web site. But www. Better gramley like dot sport. All right James Clark VP of community outreach for a better family life I'm doing a very important work in your community thank you for being with us today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.