'It's just a complete slap in the face': Uvalde parent on officer dispute

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke to Brett Cross about the firing of a Uvalde police officer hired by the school district despite being under investigation for conduct during the massacre.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live