Transcript for ‘The Con’ | All-New Episode Premieres Wednesday at 10|9c on ABC

We've seen on EBC. Collecting what is unbelievable. And frequency times. Front lines like I could war. Had developed a reputation. As being. Rain Man and old blind this I was virtually. Alone and yet he had his ex wouldn't. Collection of wounds we're talking about also want are equivalent person sour. Appraisal. Well. Nobody could quite figure out how did this guy had so much money to buy so much reason why the truth that is. No one seems to gain. Because he is pouring them some of the world's best more. Worried. Or care who it is behind in the real word it's an option peace and to. The two options roast. 35. Million dollars sources. Million. Bruins drinking I've been happy rate. That was back just wonderful front after another after another those ones do not exist this. Is yes. Making it out of them well I'm going after them and. It's new in the oh. In line. You heard. He has such a good Condo he told people when he was doing and they thought it was hit by. A rat. I just absolutely stunned who the bomber on Whoopi Goldberg and this is the con. Buffalo wings in attendance sent out on PB EC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.