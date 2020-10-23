Transcript for ‘The Con’ Episode 3 | All-New Wednesday at 10|9c on ABC

It was a spectacle you're watching I'm Becky on a perp walk that's. I feel rich and famous parents keep their kids in the home. A Desperate Housewives. Felicity Huffman for very long and actor and today. America's. Beloved by millions she's in another super successful husband months ago big time on bestselling authors. Wall Street CEOs even the analysts are the hot pockets fortune these wealthy parents time to read the college game but in the end. They would be the ones getting school. One powerful man who was pulling all the strings a masterful contract. It was a six should ordinary scheme code named operation varsity blues is still waving her dad. I'm not a lot of people get upset when they think about it today. Lawyer in Los Angeles and 200000. Dollars to mix fake charity. A nice little thank you for helping get Olivia jade in USC's class of 20/20 two. 75000 to get any test scores you would likely got a picky he sounds like a deal to me it's the home run home run for. Every time. It's the scandal still in the nation so they know everything about this crazy story but don't be social. There now destructive and now just wait until you hear this you ready for a wild story I'm we'll go back. And this is the com. Buffalo. New Wednesday night at 109 cent show on ABC.

