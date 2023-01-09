Congress back to work after Kevin McCarthy elected House speaker

ABC News’ Jay O'Brien and Rick Klein discuss House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's priorities as he takes his position following 15 rounds of voting last week.

January 9, 2023

