So first and foremost and thank you god. Because two weeks ago today I. There are no words other than thank you god. I'm the next person they need to think she is miss Jackie got Acton owner who came in to see me yesterday but the Senate's a true test of someone's character acts. Look at their injuries. And Jacqui and I both have my arm is all dislocated and Jackie's arm this way he has all just located just. It's my breasts impact we brace hold onto each other. Enda. Jackie Stanley in the front row. Jackie glass in my life and I don't for a moment discount that god in Jackie clarify my saviors. The same name this right. My deepest. Most profound condolences. And remember everything. I did not lose consciousness for second. And I just want you to know that you're your mom your your daughter your sister. Are forever be etched in my memory. And my family's. Home I do believe very much that god always has a mission in a plan and it was a mission. I had phony when he embraced me on Friday night at I think 9:26 PM. And if you do not believe in god seems to look at this woman sitting before you. There's no facial trauma there's no neurological damage. And there's no reason why. I really got. So I was and I pray every day numerous times and I didn't do the same and thank god. Every single day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.