Connecticut man arrested for throwing Molotov cocktails at 4 ambulance facilities

Two ambulance agencies and a volunteer fire department were targeted by an EMT employee according to police.
0:31 | 03/01/21

Transcript for Connecticut man arrested for throwing Molotov cocktails at 4 ambulance facilities
Connecticut man is behind bars tonight accused of targeting at least four EMS agencies with Molotov cocktails. Authorities say Richard White threw a Molotov cocktail at an ambulance facility in merited on Saturday. Then to Rhodes all save broken justice similar explosive device had an ambulance facility that area. Police say white also set to fighters and ambulance facilities in Roxbury. Investigators say white is an ENT for the state of Connecticut. He was arrested in Pennsylvania.

