Tens of millions experience sweltering temperatures, heat wave Electric grids across the West are being strained due to hot weather and utility companies are asking the public to set the thermostat to 78 degrees and to brace for possible blackouts.

Record-setting Western heat wave The heat is buckling roads and forcing California to ask people to reduce energy usage. ABC News’ Mona Kosar Abdi reports on the far-reaching impact of the extreme conditions.

What are the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke? Dr. Jen Ashton details the symptoms of heat exhaustion for the summer months ahead.