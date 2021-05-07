Contestants square off in Florida key lime pie eating contest

25 contestants plunged face down into 9-inch pies and scarfed down the region’s signature dessert in the World Key Lime Pie Eating Championship in Key West, Florida, to mark Independence Day.
1:19 | 07/05/21

New York they got the hot dog on them that's great now the Key West. The real time. Based very small one and done he lyme high. I think that Britain's that's my personal.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

