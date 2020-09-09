Transcript for ‘We need to continue to fight’: California mayor on fires

Now the mayor of Madera California a town and one of the northern California counties it's threatened by the creek fire major and human Dylan thank you for joining us sir. Cindy symmetry and good morning topic a little bit about what conditions are like there this morning. Wasn't very very difficult time as you know with the code nineteen honest. Has been very difficult for our economy for our families and small businesses. Here in California and Madera county are students have not been able to Richard O. That has been difficult and now what these wildfires that are displacing thousands are still very. And you're looking at images of him now it's incredible I know that your town is slightly outside of where the fires are the strongest so. What is it like trying to help those towns next year that an already lost businesses and homes. He you know a military ends our resilience and people and I'll screened are traitors for animals. In their homes. Anybody can local schools and businesses that our freedom of food and water not only to the residence or Reuters. I'm very proud and how your Berkeley's Judah in in the face of devastation and come together. And you've lived through the California wildfire season but we just heard ginger talking about how this is already the worst on record you say this is the worst you've ever seen. So what we're worries for the rest of the season and how are you preparing. Was ginger just mention that 2.3 million acres so far and we are not through the fire season. And so we need to continued to took Sykes continued to be resilient continued concedes together. And and honestly we need to degrading and grape and those are writers and those counties that have been effective so much for us while our. Well please know that our thoughts are with you and your residence not a whole area we're wishing you. Much luck and brevity in fighting these things thank you so much for your time this morning.

