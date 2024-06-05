Controversial congestion pricing toll to be delayed in Manhattan: Official

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has delayed of congestion pricing, which had been scheduled to begin at the end of the month, an official briefed on the decision told ABC News.

June 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live