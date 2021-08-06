Transcript for Controversy over newly approved Alzheimer's drug

And the FDA has conditionally approved the first new treatment for alzheimer's in nearly two decades. Biogen is at Anqunette actually no matter which goes by the brand name had you home is a monthly infusion for patients with early stage alzheimer's. The goal of the new treatment is to slow the cognitive decline as the first treatment that targets how the disease works. Not just the symptoms to joining me now for more on this ABC news medical contributor and vice chair of medicine at South Shore health. Doctor Todd Eller and who knows more about his drug including how to pronounce it Dr. Eller and it will anything yeah. Except through rated how does this drug work. Right so we think that alzheimer's is a buildup of his pro team as Platt called beta amyloid is surrounds. During nerves in the brain it is toxic. To these nerve cells and that's where causes progressive memory loss and behavioral changes and it's such an awful disease for the patients that are going toward in their families. I don't educate you Matt works we buy bound by savings that. Beater protein that plaque that amyloid plaque. And somehow we don't know how it is able to eliminate it from the bodies who either. The blood vessels or meeting other immune cells are able to digested but there is definitely the decrease in the analysts at this is the first drug that's been improved this actually. I'm targeting a mechanism and aren't just symptoms. And so how significant is this breaker given how long it's been since there's bitten a significant breakthrough in alzheimer's treatment. This is not straightforward. OK and and the reason is dead while he definitely worked to target that amyloid plaque into. The clinical benefits to the patients in the fees three. Randomized trials. We're on certain. Really I was certain clinical benefit. One trials actually showed that it didn't work another trial showed that there was modest effectiveness but remember with all the previous medications that are there. Proved even to hell with symptoms it tends to be modest benefits of the is still big question mark. So the FDA's own independent advisory panel actually recommended the agency read Jack's the drug. So what were so many other concerns here wise so controversial and then why did it ended getting approved. That's one of the biggest controversies of both the FDA approval on Monday. It's got is what advisory committee in November 10. Out of deal Levin members. Voted to reject approval because. Biogen is the manufacturer. They basically. Being developed true registration trials in for the drug to be. Considered effective both studies are needed to show a positive result and one study didn't so ultimately. They stopped the trials due to futility it was it. Until later wrong but six months later when they re analyze the data these terrible me keep we look at. Don't a higher amount of good on this monoclonal antibody this infusion that is given monthly. In that subset of patients tended to do better so ultimately the FDA did approve this. But despite. The fact that the majority it is. Advisory committee what we call at com. Since rejected. Now there are about six million people in the US with alzheimer's there are very few good options for treatment. So what should patients and loved ones take into account if they're considering this treatment. It's such an important question and right now it's really unclear but I will agree with you this is suction of awful insidious disease. That leads to really it's a disease that robs. Odds of of memory and and and behavioral disturbances and ultimately in more moderate or severe disease. That they're being caretakers the field legal loved ones have to take care of the patient and it. Changes everyone's. Quality of life it in mixed quality players terrible so it's understandable we all want effective alzheimer's medications and the fact that this does help target. Pro teens and helps decrease the top of its Belgian I think is a step in the right direction unfortunately the clinical benefit is still unclear and and I want to be clear about something he got. FDA's approval is predicated on the effective Biogen will actually perform a fees for clinical trial. I'm where they have to do not randomized placebo controlled study. Army in order to show clinical benefit in the FDA said if that doesn't then they have the right to revoke their approval but first once second I want a role play with you if you didn't know how your location in and the principal investigator and I want to. And roll you in another trial where there's a 50% chance you'll get the drug but a 50% chance you get the placebo but I also have to tell you by the way the FDA has already approved this so you could get the drug. You know winter coat and bring to trial. What incentive would you have to enter the trials like he's going to be very hard for principal investigators. To enroll patients in this space port started. Tonight doctor Todd Eller and it's great to have you thank you. Take your good.

