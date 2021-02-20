A conversation with Black women: Finding joy: Part 5

More
ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts leads a candid conversation with Yvette Simpson, Dr. Leah Wright-Rigueur and radio personality Angela Yee about turning pain into Black joy.
8:28 | 02/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A conversation with Black women: Finding joy: Part 5

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:28","description":"ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts leads a candid conversation with Yvette Simpson, Dr. Leah Wright-Rigueur and radio personality Angela Yee about turning pain into Black joy. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76006994","title":"A conversation with Black women: Finding joy: Part 5","url":"/US/video/conversation-black-women-finding-joy-part-76006994"}