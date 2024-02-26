Convicted murderer set to be executed after nearly 50 years

Barring a last-minute grant of clemency, Thomas Eugene Creech, 73, will be put to death Wednesday night by lethal injection at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution.

February 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live