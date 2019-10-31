Convicted rapist mistakenly released now captured

More
Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, 31, was "released in error" around noon on Oct. 25 from Rogers State Prison in Reidsville, Georgia, according to a press release from the Georgia Department of Corrections.
0:09 | 10/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Convicted rapist mistakenly released now captured
A convicted rapists and child molesters back behind bars he is mistakenly released from a Georgia prison last Friday. He's averaged captured in Kentucky.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:09","description":"Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, 31, was \"released in error\" around noon on Oct. 25 from Rogers State Prison in Reidsville, Georgia, according to a press release from the Georgia Department of Corrections.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66662741","title":"Convicted rapist mistakenly released now captured","url":"/US/video/convicted-rapist-mistakenly-released-now-captured-66662741"}