Cop attacked by shoplifter with screwdriver, knife: officials

More
Articia Moore, 23, tried to stab Officer Joe Ryan of the St. Paul Police Department in the chest with a screwdriver and slashed him in the arm with a knife on Monday.
0:36 | 10/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cop attacked by shoplifter with screwdriver, knife: officials
A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:36","description":"Articia Moore, 23, tried to stab Officer Joe Ryan of the St. Paul Police Department in the chest with a screwdriver and slashed him in the arm with a knife on Monday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66194214","title":"Cop attacked by shoplifter with screwdriver, knife: officials","url":"/US/video/cop-attacked-shoplifter-screwdriver-knife-officials-66194214"}