-
Now Playing: Multiple police officers killed in knife attack in Paris
-
Now Playing: 4 Chicago cops fired over Laquan McDonald shooting
-
Now Playing: Arizona police officers asked to leave Starbucks
-
Now Playing: Alleged El Paso gunman pleads not guilty
-
Now Playing: What are infant safe haven laws?
-
Now Playing: Cop attacked by shoplifter with screwdriver, knife: officials
-
Now Playing: 80-year-old crossing guard ‘speechless’ at birthday surprise
-
Now Playing: Family has terrifying encounter with bear in Rainier National Park
-
Now Playing: Customers have power cut in California ahead of wildfires
-
Now Playing: Michael Drejka sentenced to 20 years in parking space shooting
-
Now Playing: SSK Lunch Dish: Justin Bieber's garter grab, how to cope with breakup
-
Now Playing: Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Matt Lauer accuser speaks out
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
-
Now Playing: Adoptive parents could face jail time in child’s age dispute
-
Now Playing: Matt Lauer fights back against rape accusation
-
Now Playing: Ukrainian president speaks out amid impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: Children left alone in motel spark massive fire: Official
-
Now Playing: Biden calls for impeachment of President Trump
-
Now Playing: Californians without power to reduce wildfire risk