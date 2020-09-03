Transcript for Former cop cleared for killing: Investigators

A diverse group braving cold tonight appears next to Eric Logan's family after what they called a top news I was extremely angry. Organizer Jordan Geiger says that was his reaction when he heard the verdict on the shooting investigation in a community meeting earlier today mayor Jean Mueller highlighted his efforts to reach out to the community about updating the police discipline matrix that's in response to people claiming that police officers get preferential treatment. We're happy that something is taking place today now in light of his murder. But it still hurts it still feels that justice is too slow to come here in South Bend. And so there's more that they need to do. When it comes to the officers other felonies related to the shooting city leaders say they weren't shocked this community members are we'll tell you that. There was confusion on my part when ice all the same press comes at you did some things didn't make sense to me because. I don't have any of that information I received the same time you have I'm still have not digested mayor Mueller says the prostitution charge was brought to light by a whistle blower. And going forward he wants to make sure the department has whistle blower protections. Some community members upset that those charges we're lumped into the same news conference as the Logan verdict. It's almost like to disrespect. Of a prostitute. Is more important more valuable than those life. Of a person of African descent.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.