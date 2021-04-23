Transcript for Cop placed on leave after video allegedly shows him punching a woman during arrest

Tonight a Westminster police officer is on leave after this video surfaced of him punching a woman in handcuffs in the face and what makes this incident so noteworthy. Is that two fellow officers stopped him. Physically blocking him from landing any more blows. He intervened and stopped him they made. They may have back back. Sandy are meant they shot the video Wednesday afternoon in it you can see the woman 34 year old CO Mata Garcia stumble as officers tried to stand her up. She then kicks the officer near his groin and that's when he punches back. Her brother tells us she suffers from mental illness. Very nice yes schizophrenia. And his rightful owner. At least one of the hostage. Police were first called after Garcia was accused of assaulting a woman in the street. Her own brother and basically making the police's case for them. When we open the door they're trying to put handcuffs under and two assists this team. They'll walking around and we got out of the one way that's when she started kicking this chance and that's when he where it. Doorbell video caught officers picking Garcia back up out of the flower bed and walking her towards the street this isn't her first run in with police. Back to her brother for the history. Yes. Yes ultimately he's leading. But their time maker apologize because being the lone she aspect of his daughters. And that my. I guess just thought that the console right here in the. This rare instance of officers restraining one of their own comes just days after a Minnesota jury convicted former officer dear children. In the murder of George Floyd. Three other officers stood around his shoulder knelt on the dying man's neck for nine minutes and they did nothing. All three face aiding and abetting second degree murder charges. These officers weren't going to let something similar happened to them.

