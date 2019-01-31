Transcript for Cop posts inappropriate Snapchat of black woman he pulled over

Detroit police are calling what happened completely inappropriate and problematic and they've now launched an internal investigation. Over what took place during a traffic stop here. Brings us take a close look at this video temporarily posted to the social media sites that jet. Following a Detroit police traffic stop near joy road and stay out Tuesday night home. And home. Listen closely is the officer makes condescending remarks towards an African American girl he's instructed to walk home in the cold. We've confirmed she was pulled over for having expired license tags and yeah. Notice in the upper left corner of the screen the officers shares his snack check name Detroit police confirm his real name is Gary Steele. The man seen in this public league did hate what. They put on there that's that's races like. They didn't need a my child for no reason. We showed this video to Ariel Moore a young woman who was videotaped on a cell phone and her mother Monique Mobley they're now sharing their outrage over his words in captions that read. Quote what black girl magic looks like and celebrating Black History Month. I've never had this sentence than meaningless I'm Thomas now living on a thin announced it can take any. Lower the. Also disturbing officer steals prior trouble with the law prosecutors charged him with physically attacking his ex girlfriend. And firing a gun next to her head back in 2000 eight's the incident in kitten. And it would steal taking a misdemeanor plea deal for probation and staying on the force. He's declined to speak with us for this story. We've also confirmed that officer has since been taken off the street placed on restricted duty we will stay on top of this to make sure that he is held accountable. Son it's a cat seven action news.

