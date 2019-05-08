Transcript for Coping with the aftermath of El Paso and Dayton massacres

All of this is pretty heavy right you know this is a public health crisis and I can't imagine living through a shooting and then dealing with that trauma forever but. We also thought it was important to discuss how people should cope just from consuming this regularly hearing the the investigation it's all traumatize being so want to bring in doctors in Ashe Stan. And doctor Jess for this conversation. Doctors in all start with you. Let's just start with the people that have actually. Gone through this. This is a lot of trauma yes so the medical angle to this because of course we have to take into account both the medical and psychological angle to mass shooting of this nature. Beat clear at these hospitals there are dozens of gunshot wound patients victims who are going in and out of operating rooms. Their recovery is being looked at now hour by hour day by day and then it will proceed for weeks. If not months if not in some cases possibly years. And that is basically standard trauma care. It used to be for some historical context and perspective that. Only military trauma surgeons had a real expertise treating ballistic trauma. Now unfortunately. Things have completely flipped an inverted and you see. Civilian trauma surgeons with actually more experience treating ballistic trauma victims. Then in some cases military surgeons so that's a sad reflection of our. Current seat in terms of medical and surgical care. But those hospitals are incredibly busy now their blood banks are tax that's why you see the need for. Blood donation. And there are teams working around the clock not only taking care of these victims but also doing the data day care that goes on at every single hospital. Again in what do you guys make of this because some of these. People that have been any smash and they've been in more than one some of the people that were in Gilroy were also at Las Vegas. You know some of the people in Las Vegas where add another mass shooting which I kind. Unbelievably just crazy. Exactly you know I mean I think again it speaks to how common in these events unfortunately have become. And you know again when you look at eight. It's our emotions it's our psyche. And and that Strom has a ripple effect it's not just the people who were there at the scene it's literally anyone. Who is participating in in following these stories. And I guess this is chronic stress he now chronic stress for the victims as well as the families and the people that aren't there that urges. Consuming this. Absolutely inning back to what you're seeing about people who had been exposed to trauma now twice not to mention common that they need experience. Outside of mass shootings. We're talking about a buildup of stress over time which can lead some both physical and psychological impacts great depression and anxiety. I think what we often think about is insulin is explosive this type of trauma. Will they develop posttraumatic stress disorder. We know that most won't however we have to think about this as a possibility for people who have been exposed to such comments care. And how do you how how are people supposed to actually deal with this I mean. As I told you guys before I'm from Dayton Ohio when I even heard it mentioned I mean there's just a wait that comes over you that is compiled with all of the other. Cities that we can't process because we don't have time. It was just like a few months back that we were doing Thousand Oaks, California which isn't even in the news there's no time to process any of. This tea and anything that one thing that's really important and you know obviously this is definitely more in the psychologist wheel house but. Children and adults will process this type of trauma differently and for children what is really important is the can't distinguish between something they see on television. Happening once and happening ten Tony thirty times they don't understand that it's the same scene. Being shown repeatedly they might think it's happening again it's happening again it's happening again so they have a different set of kind of guidance and support. Then and adulthood but to be clear you know first responders need care they need psychological support. People in the media were up close and and personally covering these tragedies. Need Karen support in our schools I mean literally everywhere and and this is something that we have to connect. The mind and the body in a better animal more holistic way that we done in the past. You know because one definitely affects and the other. And I suggest you have specific tips on coping with this sort of thing if you're not directly in the tragedy. Absolutely still going back to what you you've talked about with. I'm dean from dean Mary you're probably looking at the news and trying to follow along to send get a sense of sprint. Feeling like there's some control that you're able to get back so I don't recommend is actually taking control of your media exposure. Really rely on sources that are credible that you can trust because you don't want to find yourself in a place where you are being overexposed. And symptoms are developing because you are not able to get away from the television yes. And what else you recommend because. I know you had some other things and hours of community yes so another important piece that think about is your not alone in those feelings of anger. Frustration sadness confusion even I'm vulnerability that many feel after such tragedies. So I would encourage people to engage with their support system you have friends and family who you can spend time with when you're in you know a positive. Cleese in your life but also consider that these are people who are experiencing very similar emotions as well and rely on that support system to talk. Talk it out it may be just what you need to start to feel like you're getting a sense of control again. And crying. I had that credit and the end of getting that those feelings about it again what ever environment you're in whether it's your workplace or Europe or in your personal social life. It's OK not to be okay in fact it's not just OK it's appropriate not to be okay rate now it's just about managing those. And processing those emotions would be don't manage view and taken hole on your physical or mental health. Because I feel like sometimes people think they have to speeds through. The process because. The news a speeding through because that you can't keep up there so many things happening but this takes a long time I think exactly how you have to give me give it time to go through its natural arc. It's natural process and different people will progress along their stages of healing and coping at their own peace. But I think there are some glaring warning signs that you always want to be aware of to reach out to trained mental health professionals. Or your health care provider and say listen this is affecting my sleep. I'm not relying more on alcohol or substances to cope with this. I'm withdrawing from my social life it's taking a hole on meet those can all be warning signs the need some professional home. Yes absolutely and one. Being that I think is pretty sad for the kids and these mass shootings. A lot of kids to have anxiety about going the high school going to school thinking that this. May happen to them how do you talk to teens about. Going inside this environment I mean I would be terror. Site as well point think the most important thing is to cream and an environment where you know we talk a lot about safe spaces. You want to really provide a space for your child can fourteen can open up. And so some of the things that you can do right now to create a safe space for literally to listen with an impact the care and listen to understand your child. He judgment freed a niece that thinking that you you know don't necessarily identify with and that moment but allowed them to express what their feeling. And and realize that if you create patsy space the more likely to come to you in the time me so that he can progress to resource is like. Mental health treatment if it becomes necessary. And there there is light at the end of the tunnel like you there is hope to be to get through this somehow. I think you know as a parent Ladd you know I have I have a nineteen and a 21 year old and unfortunately. For well over five years now both of my kids have rehearsed active shooter drills at schools at camp situations. Did their very well versed on fortunately in this. And you know in this environment that doesn't mean they taken for granted though and I think as a parent you don't have to have all the answers you just have to. Express to your child at what ever age appropriate level that is. That you hear them you're with famine that the EU are taking steps and others are taking steps to make them as safe as possible he and that. You know unfortunately bad things happen in our world and you just have to you know could see together to deal with him. Irate doctor.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.