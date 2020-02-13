Cops surprise man, 89, with lost wedding ring copy

More
A devastated 89-year-old man who lost his one-of-a-kind wedding ring that was given to him by his deceased wife has been given a helping hand from local police.
1:02 | 02/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cops surprise man, 89, with lost wedding ring copy
And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"A devastated 89-year-old man who lost his one-of-a-kind wedding ring that was given to him by his deceased wife has been given a helping hand from local police.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68960331","title":"Cops surprise man, 89, with lost wedding ring copy","url":"/US/video/cops-surprise-man-89-lost-wedding-ring-copy-68960331"}