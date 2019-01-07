Transcript for Cori Gauff, 15, beats Venus Williams

And we have one more sports soccer please I don't know a lot of surprise on the tennis court at Wimbledon fifty year old cori up just defeated five time champion Venus Williams stopping youngest woman in the tournament beat Williams who is the oldest. In straight sets up had a hard time containing her emotions. After the victory. I was just telling her thank you for anything and she's done for the sporting. Armed she's demonstration. True meaning people and houses it's just really telling her thinking it. Some I met her before but I didn't really have the guts to say anything settles thing. I mean now or never pick. Last and listen to this death a 39 year old Williams won four Grand Slam titles before golf was even born. And an expression there of him look at that their reaction and it's like look like we just happened here this person inspired me two defeat mrs.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.