Transcript for As coronavirus cases increase so does the threat to the nation’s blood supply

The number of rotavirus cases in the US increasing day by day so does a possible threat to the nation's blood supply. To help us understand the potential blood shortages. And how we can help is Gail McGovern CEO and president of the American Red Cross she joins us now from Washington DC. Thank you so much for being with us Gayle. We are that the corona virus has forced thousands of blood drives to cancel here in the United States. To talk about what the overall impact has then been on blood donations. Book. First of all thank you so much for having me on the show to get the word out. We do a lot of led drives at businesses at college campuses. Churches. And as you know these institutions search shutting down and so we are facing a shortage. About 5000. Let giants have been canceled. And that equates to about a 170000. Units of blood. And we are scrambling to get let giants back on our books we're asking people if they're healthy to come donate blood. Were urging him to come out because we don't wanna see of blood shortage on top of the current virus crisis. We don't want another health crisis on top of this. On this certainly I wanted to. Hear from you what you're hearing from doctors and from hospitals across this country regarding. Deer blood supply and talk about how the non corona virus patients are not being impacted by the shortage. Well I'm sure all of your viewers knows someone that got a blood transfusion at some point we. Need them forward chemotherapy patients for trauma patients. Border get a person who had open heart surgery in my life. And each of these kind to surgeries require blood. And we told the hospitals please postpone all elective surgery in their do you mean that. So we're providing about 75%. Of their orders. And with the elective surgery on the table. We're still facing a shortage and ice and even imagine. What the hospitals will go to where the doctor has to make a decision. Which critical patient is gonna get the next unit of blood doesn't do her. Now we need only added to get to that point certainly I know we've all been talking a lot about social distancing the physical distancing. But you say that should not affect people who can and would like to donate like can you talk about why. You wouldn't be affected this he were afraid to go out there are afraid to stand in any kind of alliance a talk about what precautions have been put in place. Well we could a lot of safety precautions in place. First month every person that presents it to our neighbor taking your temperature we're having staff take their own temperature every day. After each donation of wiping down on the bed we have the donors use hand sign advertiser. Support during and after the donation. We're keeping the beds is far apart as possible we're trying to keep people in line is far apart from each other's possible. We're speaking out the donations so we don't get a lot of people coming at one's. We're doing everything we possibly can to make it a statement. Firemen to write yet important note to anyone who wants to help this is how you can help. Your local hospital needs your blood and they are making it safe for you to do so killer govern thanks so much for joining us today we appreciate it plunged. Morning worse. Let them to go to our website make an appointment. And if they want to sponsor black Jack they can do that on our website is well. We have a wonderful app they can download who make appointments through that where they can call are 800 number. Which is 1800. Red Cross are right so many ways to help Gail thanks again we are wishing you the very best. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.