Coronavirus cases surge in Texas

More
Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) says Texas should have slammed the breaks on reopening as the state's cases spiked.
7:07 | 07/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coronavirus cases surge in Texas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:07","description":"Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) says Texas should have slammed the breaks on reopening as the state's cases spiked. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71852812","title":"Coronavirus cases surge in Texas","url":"/US/video/coronavirus-cases-surge-texas-71852812"}