Transcript for How coronavirus has changed the USNS Comfort mission in New York

The US Anez comfort has been docked in New York City for nearly two weeks now commanding officer in captain Patrick Amre spot. Joins us now for an update in captain you know originally your mission was to treat up to 1000. Non Kobe cases but that has changed here now treating up to 500 patients with corona virus wiped the switch. Good morning this week woods request. The city New York we meet the friends over rated debt and don't Gary maybe. Young men due to our physical facility or hospital or it. We put an arm out roles ground asses safe garter belt. End over you'll be admitted that they think you're Corbett speaker we need to do. Again we are certainly all appreciative of that give its offensive how many patients you're treating at this time and what their conditions are these critical patients at your trading. Sure so we retreated over under one EE currently. Roughly thirty use over there are Beckett he's very complex medical me in the eight there are being seen in the the hospital system in New York City. Oh yeah we we are doable and end the complexity. There. These are. They read and beat unfortunately. They are being world class here which is what we're here to do and we believe obviously art you're making it back from New York. How we know you are to end again our gratitude is is this so real and so huge you want to make sure you guys know and feel how much. We appreciate you Frontline heroes out there and and in lighted that it is important to note a crew member reviewers did test positive for the virus. How are they doing and in did that change any procedures on board. Dead crew members it is doing grace. It's. Not. Easy to procedures and we each seat to do what we into at all Paul long service changed in Bogut and it. So we are following CD CBOT guidelines repeat. Social distant city all those other measures in place including those. Environmental controls and orders it to safeguard our crew we also. Greek debt were tested positive. Recently. And they are all back to work it into increased. Back to fighting obesity in the war but this individual they are don't broadened its. And we certainly appreciate your service captain Patrick hammers but please tell the crew how much we appreciate them as well thank you so much. Thank you very.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.