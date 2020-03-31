Transcript for Coronavirus crisis slams US economy

At least 660. Lives lost in the US today just from -- nineteen and it's especially difficult to know that there will be more deaths. Today the president's briefing we were told again that the number of American dust could reach as high as 200000. The president warning of painful weeks ahead than most in Detroit the rush to build a hospital as concerns rise about that city becoming the next hot spot. Here in New York makeshift morgues are being built to handle the crush of bodies. Well the most imminent threat of this virus is to our physical health for many Americans there is another existential threat how I pay my rent how do I put food on the table. The end of this trying month we begin tonight with Clayton sandhill on the growing economic woes facing our country. Corona virus pandemic is slamming the US workforce like an iceberg striking the Titanic and now the race is on to help millions of workers before the entire economy sinks. My name is Christmas military I Annan this time is servers translator for not Roosevelt Island. From New York. Like so many others Chris tittle Larry is out of a job these days he's spending most of his time on the phone desperate to sign up for unemployment. Ever to Nevada gaming needs he. I'm sorry I'm content on the phone lit. Unemployment. Response like I am every single morning. On holes yesterday I was on hold for a 173. Minutes. After a hundred and anything fifty something minutes it was disconnected and so are moving very different turnout today. Last week's 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment the largest number ever recorded three times the number of people employed by apple target GM Boeing and McDonald's combined. On March march 16 a Monday night and were sucked down along with all other restaurants in your city and bars and a Muslim coincidence. So are my my savings is running very very very low I'm done I need money to eat any money to pay my bills and so. If somebody was just pick up the phone and trying to hero talked to me it would be really nice. For many April 1 is no joke went it's due. We need eight. Race freeze it right suspension. If they're not gonna do it New York where state by state and a half federal aid so many Americans rent their homes and rent are small businesses. Told her ours is not enough to get baht. All right thank you all the stimulus package passed last week is bringing some relief. Today the federal government said small businesses can begin applying for loans as part of a 349. Billion dollar paycheck protection program. Aimed at helping businesses cover payroll. Individuals making less than 99000 dollars a year will also get a check but Alice Stanford says it won't be enough. Supposedly they're sending is 12100 dollars from the federal government wage and will not pay my rent. I guess it's better than nothing. Some private companies are helping to Tyson Foods announcing it will pay out 500 dollar bonuses to more than 1151000. Frontline workers. Boomer will give ten million free rides and free food deliveries to health care workers and seniors in need. Millions of others have a different problem still employed but now more exposed as they work to keep essential businesses like grocery stores. And hospitals like the one where JR LeBlanc works running. I have to go in and out clean rooms take the garbage Ruth. Harlem. And new you're always concerned about bringing something like baton. So my message to everybody knew there is stable and I'm risk in my life. And nurses. And distrust commuter police. The support or don't stay wrong. Whole foods employees today called for a mass sick out demanding corporate owner Amazon provide health care for all part time workers. Guaranteed hazard pay and to shut down any location were worker test positive for covad nineteen. Wal-Mart says it's adding safety features to stores and taking the temperature of every worker. In Southern California today LA county supervisors voted to require mandatory safety upgrades. For grocery and delivery companies requiring employees to wash hands every thirty minutes' security to enforce social distancing and access to corona virus testing. Or sometimes crisp little Larry says the kindness of others is helping him survive if only he could reach that unemployment office. And I was just disconnected from on a plane online once again. And claims and they'll joins us now certainly a lot of pain. Right now in for many is still in the days and weeks ahead we heard from that restaurant worker who was not able to get through to the unemployment office is staggering as the new jobless numbers are could that really the indicative it we're not even getting the full picture of the true unemployment numbers. Yeah onto the short answer is yes and one thing to keep in mind is that traditionally. Those freelance those part time workers were not eligible for unemployment benefits but with the stimulus package that was passed. Last week they are now eligible so you may see a lot new people. Applying and if you're looking for estimates of where these unemployment claims might end up this week. The numbers are not good it's anywhere from around four million that's a city group estimate all the way up to six and a half million that comes from. Picked it wealth management so. Even that low estimate Lindsay would still be another unemployment record clay and sand dealt thank you so much for that report.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.