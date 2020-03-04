Coronavirus death toll surges as White House considers new guidance measures

More
Texas is requiring that anyone older than 5 who leaves their home must cover their nose and mouth or face a fine.
0:38 | 04/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coronavirus death toll surges as White House considers new guidance measures

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":"Texas is requiring that anyone older than 5 who leaves their home must cover their nose and mouth or face a fine. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69947871","title":"Coronavirus death toll surges as White House considers new guidance measures ","url":"/US/video/coronavirus-death-toll-surges-white-house-considers-guidance-69947871"}