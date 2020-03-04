-
Now Playing: This grandma played 'Miss Mary Mack' with her grandkids while social distancing
-
Now Playing: Gov. Gavin Newsom: California will 'rely disproportionately on ourselves'
-
Now Playing: Former Homeland Security adviser on why COVID-19 wasn’t taken seriously in beginning
-
Now Playing: Gov. Gavin Newsom on how he’s handling California’s outbreak
-
Now Playing: Snow hitting Midwest, severe weather in Texas
-
Now Playing: Here’s how big businesses are pitching in to help the economy
-
Now Playing: ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary answers viewers’ questions on housing
-
Now Playing: Hospital workers cry for help
-
Now Playing: Many states bracing for increases in coronavirus cases
-
Now Playing: Unique and delicious lasagna recipes
-
Now Playing: Plea for help from New York
-
Now Playing: 3 ways to save money and apps to help
-
Now Playing: Potential coronavirus treatment
-
Now Playing: Holland America passengers finally able to dock
-
Now Playing: Doctor featured in ‘Pandemic’ claims hopeful cure discovery
-
Now Playing: Commander of stricken aircraft carrier relieved of command
-
Now Playing: Record numbers of unemployment claims in US
-
Now Playing: How ‘viral dose’ could cause doctors to get sick
-
Now Playing: Doctors, nurses contracting coronavirus at alarming rate