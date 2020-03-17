-
Now Playing: This is how long you actually need to wash your hands
-
Now Playing: How Trump is and isn't social distancing
-
Now Playing: Senator Martha McSally discusses the government’s response to coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Shortage of protective equipment puts health care workers at risk
-
Now Playing: Rockhopper penguins check out other exhibits in zoo
-
Now Playing: US hospitals report spike in incoming patients
-
Now Playing: US researchers test the first experimental coronavirus vaccine
-
Now Playing: More states postpone their primary elections as coronavirus spreads
-
Now Playing: 36 million American children are expected to be out of school in 35 states
-
Now Playing: The economy continues to take a hit amidst the coronavirus outbreak
-
Now Playing: President Trump praises himself for coronavirus response
-
Now Playing: Communities across America continue to face coronavirus shutdowns
-
Now Playing: Red Cross encourages donations even though blood drives canceled due to coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Storm hammers high elevations in Northern California
-
Now Playing: Dr. Jen Ashton discusses the importance of testing
-
Now Playing: Trump gives himself high marks in coronavirus fight
-
Now Playing: Airlines in talks with government for multibillion-dollar bailout
-
Now Playing: Trump warns coronavirus crisis could stretch into summer
-
Now Playing: White House issues latest guidelines on coronavirus