Corrections officer filmed mocking George Floyd's death

Another individual in the video -- a FedEx employee -- has been fired.
0:39 | 06/10/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Corrections officer filmed mocking George Floyd's death
New Jersey men are in trouble with their employers for heckling a black lives matter protest. It happened in the small town about 25 miles south of Philadelphia. Are accused of imitating George Floyd's murder. During a peaceful demonstration one of the men has been fired by fax which calls a behavior appalling and offensive the other man works at a state prison. But this individual had been a correctional officer OK he's he's facilitating over other minorities and prisoners who are minorities. So we can only imagine what type of ingested they may be facing every day that they cannot speak a we need to be their voice. And that corrections officer has been suspended while the charges are being investigated.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

