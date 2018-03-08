Transcript for Couple argues that lost frozen embryo was a person, lawsuit states

A lawsuit out of Ohio could end up having major ramifications for the supreme court's landmark Roe vs. Wade decision. When in Jack Pannemon are among the hundreds of couples who lost their frozen embryos after a medical center storage tank malfunctioned. At least sued to have their embryo redefined. As a person not property but a judge threw that lawsuit out. Now they're trying again asking an appeals court to declare that life actually begins at conception. I think they. Although we're still grieving or at the point where we're just. We're ready to take as far as ruled him because read it's the same way that we would fight for our children better hear were don't fight for the ones that we lost. The couple is reportedly willing to take their case as far as the Supreme Court.

