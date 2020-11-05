Transcript for Couple arrested in alleged hate crime in Brooklyn

OK I want to talk about an incident that happened last night. And this is something that we've seen in the context of this whole painful crisis. Remember there were too many times. We too many times over the last ten weeks while pat talked to about. Incidents of bias corrected act Asian Americans in the context. The corona virus crisis. We don't accept bias in New York City we don't accept hate in any form any act of bias and he hate crime. We pursue it. We make sure there are consequences for the perpetrator. That's something people seen time and time again in this city that we take it seriously all of us to consistently taken seriously here in this new government NYPD takes seriously. So we saw those horrible incidents. Directed that Asian communities. And now last night differences and in south Williamsburg to perpetrators one male one female. Ripped masks off members of the Jewish community who were walking down the street. And this is Odyssey apps were unacceptable in every way. It's something that expresses hate. But it also creates danger. And that's unacceptable and we're not going to allow it here in this city. The two perpetrators have been arrested by the NYPD. And we are treating this incident as he crop. So there are serious. Consequences when someone commits one of these acts. So look. Whether it is this horrible anti Semitic act that we saw or of the horrible anti Asian acts we saw in previous weeks. None of these acts of bias and discrimination are acceptable in New York City. And the fact that the perpetrators were arrested immediately as a reminder to everyone out there we will not tolerate hate. We will act on it quickly. Anyone who engages an act of hate will be. Suffering the consequences. Of their action.

