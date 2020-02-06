Transcript for Couple works to clean up destruction in Atlanta

bring me a higher love After several nights of protesting and clashes with police following the death of George Floyd, cleanup is already under way. Neighbors are helping neighbors in that effort. Joining me is pastor G.J. Hawkins. Thanks so much for being with us. You were out there peacefully protesting in Atlanta. You were marching. Tell us what it was like initially. It was amazing. It was very well organized. People were really unified. People of all nationalities came together for one purpose. Obviously to remember the life of George Floyd but also to just call for justice and I think that in those first few hours of the protests from about 12:00 to 6:00 P.M. It was a really unifying experience for me. Then something changed, tell me when things got violent, what was your reaction and what did you see and hear? Yeah, things got violent closer towards 7:00, 8:00 P.M., honestly, in that moment I was very disappointed but then I started to remember that all of the good that was done that day really was impactful for me, that was my first protest. It was a historical effect to be a part of. When those things started happening, I felt disappointed. But people are very angry and the means by which we all expressed that anger is going to look different. I try not to undermine their pain and passion and what they feel. I think we can come up with better ways to come up with the change we want. So beautifully put. You decided to do something after the fact, you got in to help rebuild, to clean up, talk about what that effort has been like. It was amazing. I'd be very remissed to take the credit. My mom joined me, my wife was with me, even friends I know through Christian community. I just think seeing the community and the city of Atlanta come together, even certain former NFL players were out there cleaning up this past weekend and it was just amazing to see that even though we all want the same thing we're still for our city and many of us showed that by cleaning up. What are you hearing from those small business owners who had their businesses damaged and then they see you coming in to help? They're really appreciative. Some people it's hard for them to tell the difference between protesters and looters. They don't want the help. You have other small business owners who definitely welcome the help from the community and that's been a really cool experience because it's opened my eyes to see so many of the amazing small businesses that we have in our great city of Atlanta. It's been cool to meet some of them and partner with them and clean up their businesses. It's incredible. Pastor, I know you mentioned this, people chose and choose to protest in many different ways. Talk about how people can channel that anger as they continue to protest peacefully. I think what we need is more strategic, organized events and I think that if we come together and actually do our research on what we want to see passed as far as legislations are concerned, then we can make some really great impact but I also think that the protests, at least the peaceful ones are doing a lot of good as well, so I definitely until we see what we'd like to see, justice served in the end, I'd definitely like to see us come together peacefully and I think if we come together and really sit down and have conversations amongst one another, I think we'll be able to see and reason out what we can do to really make a difference. And with everything you're doing and saying, it begins with each individual and you're leading the way. Pastor G.J. Hawkins, thank you so much for being with us today. Thank you guys.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.