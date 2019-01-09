Transcript for Couple, 5-year-old dead in apparent murder-suicide

As a heartbreaking horrific scene that unfolded here in north Harris County let's get other way to show you a live picture from the ground of the landmark act Kendall manners apartments. You can see there's a heavy presence of law enforcement the Harris county sheriff's. Office deputies telling us that a 1 o'clock this afternoon relatives of a husband and wife. They grew worried they came here to this property management actually let them into the relatives apartment. That's when a deadly discovery was made we're being told that three people that husband and wife. And at three year old excuse me a five year old girl their daughter was shot dead take a listen to what sheriff Ed Gonzales just told us moments ago. That this little surprise. There were no apparent fuel issues that they knew any type. Just cries for help revealing that they just came out and discover them like that. And as you look live the sheriff telling us. This appears to be a murder suicide investigation still getting under way but they did find that gun that weapon. Next the husband inside the bedroom.

