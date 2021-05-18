Transcript for Court ruling throws CDC’s eviction moratorium in jeopardy

The clock is ticking for millions of Americans who've gotten behind on their rent payments during a pandemic the federal moratorium on evictions a set to expire June 30 and it's facing new legal challenges in court. The government is now racing to allocate more than forty billion dollars in emergency rental assistance to those in need as landlords try to keep their businesses afloat as well. It is diesel is initials he has a story. Before the pandemic single mother of two to -- Rogers says should never missed a rent payments. What happened with UR work when the pandemic had. So when the pit Danny Kaye. My job Liz he since Julie. Cut short. And I was so that we had to stay home as the lessons. Well things just went out Rodgers paychecks from her job at a school in Washington DC's stopped coming up the rent checks kept piling up. February's kind of when I hit real life. Rob bottle I didn't have any money in you mourn over is there's really being saying here about 6009 behind on Rand going right now how does that feel. It fulfilled that Andrea Abbey Road as a fill the with her seven year old into year old boy is still a lot of school Rodgers drives for Newbury Street try to. Bringing the kids along for the ride you have to you have to try to give the order to select my kids are in a class by themselves I went to the that is being neglectful. And that's not right you know what other choice is do I have that I don't do we eat we don't have anything you know we don't have money at can't get groceries -- that. I can't pave the way you know the situation I can't pay the rent. Rodgers is one of more than eight million Americans currently behind on rent and facing the risk of an addiction. Just since it is not a homeowners. Spent all or. Twice as many homeowners who actually we did lose their homes during the financial crisis are now facing that credit and action today. A federal moratorium on evictions has kept millions of Americans in their homes during the pandemic. Was first half last spring as part of the cares acts and was extended by the CDC until June 30. A nationwide friends and have been in place. I was allowed you also see your. But there's also some anxiety that had been unhappy and heads of many times earlier this month a federal judge ruled that the CDC had exceeded its authority in the eviction ban was unconstitutional. But after an appeal from the fighting in ministry shouldn't the judge said Friday the eviction freeze Ken Tucker rarely stay in place we knew from the beginning that. Moratoriums were just being approached being able to protect renters are in a press advocates say the eviction band has been critical for public health keeping people in their homes. And not forced into tight quarters during the pandemic. But it's not foolproof. Researchers at Princeton tracking five states and 28 cities. Found landlords have still filed for more than 337000. Evictions during the pandemic her landlord refusing to comply with the CDC and state moratorium on evictions. We had rented it to her knowing you know would be just a year rental by November she was behind on rent her landlord filed for eviction it's been horrible. Dean hunter is an advocate for a small landlords group in Washington DC. He supported the moratorium at the onset saying tenets adversely impacted by Kobe should not be evicted. But he says the ongoing band now risks putting small landlords out of business the small small. Businesses. And they should be treated as such do you think people. Well forget that some of these landlords are also taking care of their own families that they need to pay their own bills tale yeah there's a narrative that all alerts or. Our multi millionaires are an Aspen and large corporation was just not true. You know investing in real estate is a small business right fielder rental property you produce an income it's been a great way to build generational wealth. Hunter says the DC and federal governments should steer their efforts toward the more than forty billion dollars in federal aid passed since December for both renters and landlords. Much of the money has been slow to get to those in need. The government frankly is not doing enough to get the tenants to apply where the TV commercials where the bus. Right where the celebrity sponsorship telling people to apply for rebels have since there is more money available for ripple systems than there ever has been. Or in a bit of a race against now try and get money you ranchers and I'm. Prevent their addictions. And or more or expired. And she. With rent prices going up in many cities across the US some argue rental assistance for both tenants and small landlords should be permanently expanded. To help address homelessness and housing affordability. Census Bureau data shows the median price of rent increase nearly 200 dollars this march compared to just one here earlier. Ten million or so renter families who are struggling so mightily. Ordered. Struggled to a hit during. Continued. After. Unless. All congress and costs in the long armed solution. Eat at. I safely in or how. Ten year Rogers says she's hopeful that pandemic has created an opportunity to find those long term solutions. To keep Stanley is like hers in their homes. I feel strong that even if the more its loyalists and and some form fashion away things will work out you know and that could be just me apparently walking off of faith and I'm okay with saying that. For ABC news analysts initials C and Washington. Our thanks to Elizabeth for that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.