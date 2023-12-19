‘The court can do things rapidly’: Kim Wehle on SCOTUS intervention in Trump case

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with ABC News legal contributor Kim Wehle about former President Donald Trump being disqualified from the Colorado ballot by the state Supreme Court.

December 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live