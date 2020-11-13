Transcript for COVID-19 crisis stretching health care resources

And those were a couple of front line health care workers battling the Kobe nineteen crisis as it reaches a critical point across the US today 43 states are seeing an increase in hospitalizations. And thirty are seeing an increase in deaths infectious disease specialist doctor John Brownstein joining us now. For more. So doctor at least one of president elect Biden's crow and a virus advisors has suggested in nationwide lockdown. Of four to six weeks to try and dried case is back down. To my difference could that make it do you think that that's necessary at this point. All you know clearly a lockdown is an extreme strategy. Won't wait let me doctor Austin home is H it shouldn't lock. We're going down in. Early media you will and we can't destroy the Carney should be half their holes we just haven't only to himself reducing our contact. Increasing. And reducing indoor rain and these are big areas of transmission each of the national and ask what were you would get desire under control by as many of these are in so much of it from national don't know much usually. Jet skis is under control this extreme number transmission intense energy is heading to lock down anyways and especially in midwest we're really aren't so right now losing momentum really quietly or strategy shall we have to go to war shouldn't. Well a layered strategy has worked in depending on what stay in women pressure should the US broke another record for nearly upper new daily cases rather and realizations yesterday. Along until we see those numbers start to pollen and what needs to happen and right now was we awaited vaccine I mean you did point out we need to mask up and that is definitely the message across this country. But what more can we be doing in addition to that. It's hard right I mean we are in the hearted sees this and actress singer exponential growth we're hitting record. Numbers every single day right and we're expecting 200 users DI thanks Nancy. Thanksgiving or two that are really concerned about a massive super starting and that's the concern Irish citizens overloading each deaths are increasing are seen those numbers coming out and you just can't we know they're such optimism about has seen. Each week's you know were armor community to how he. And that's when you know this time which is he going so we do you yes in Damascus and mentioned CD gather in small new GG Gary clearly in my power to celebrate an inch are you willing to quarantine for fourteen days starting today in recent low. Interest and celebrate with your house members are always a huge moment -- we should start to slow the spread in each community or else just to get even worse and this is a big concern right approach and an exit teach seeing these numbers and statistics to be home enough people are. Actually do what it thinks. She's a doctor got you said earlier on I'm GMA today H that. Help is on the way in a vaccine could be available to some health care workers as soon as next month. Wait average Americans actually expect to be able to get a vaccine and how will it be prioritized. And this is a question on everybody's aren't nearly everyone why. Of this scene and seniors can get at least those people right so an initial results super Imus Ranch and that is to implement its taxi at the moment it's approved it will get dirty layers like HC yes. Walgreens near ready to go team Martin. First of course we have to deal with those are most at risk or how writers need to be shorter supply essential workers to each person nor does. It seem those is vulnerable nation has its underlying medical conditions as the ones at church and the idea is distributed vaccine leash and equitably. Entry. Time immunity for looking in March April may or everywhere has access to vaccines objection this is why he's not pharmaceutical interventions. Are so important. Also we're learning that the visor vaccine needs to be stored below freezing so. How could challenges like that impact how it's distributed in will it take longer to get vaccines to rule. Or remote communities because of that. I mean this is its own credit card that's why you know logistics it's just as important as successful season note that teenagers are teaching and CBS and walk research creating a cooler Hobbs are working would try I think you about the logistics of beastly no part of this century more how a lack of access. To flee we know that there are parts of the country it will take longer to get to you because these challenges freezing which we do and how he's so concerned about opportunities. Around reducing transmission like the basic things are run and -- our social and I know she is people you're painting over and over bench does is what we how. Everywhere you get taxing. And we need to hear and by the way John is at county over on the couch there appearing at a low over your shoulders and it's always over my shoulder beloved figure channeling is extended stays and is kids experience. I didn't jibe Brownstein thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.