Transcript for COVID-19 symptoms may linger after recovery

What is an attorney in his note at. A restaurant owner at this. But ended doctor haven't comment well in this case all three survived corona virus it was bad. Heard from had to I was showcase them off didn't barely able to agreed they're not alone. In central Texas nearly 3000 people have recovered from the virus but it appears the Royce. Don't know. So and it's continuing more and more people are reporting symptoms even after they've been cleared from corona virus. Short of breath dizziness. Being RG. Those things it told eight OBI. Annan. Leaving health professionals puzzled as they work to figure out what long term effects. Covert nineteen may have on survivors everybody seems a little experience. Isn't talking to oh. And twenty times today about this I mean in one league for instance doctor Tim Martin dale says he's experienced his own symptoms. After recovering from corona virus and urges people to keep an active communication with their health provider. To help understand and possibly find treatment for the virus is scary because it's a move so there are treatment wish to puzzle it. Everybody's got it is not real sure what actually work. Doctor Martin dale says although it happens it's extremely rare for people to contract corona virus more than once. And symptoms mainly eager for weeks after recovery. Joseph Lopez 25 news Waco.

