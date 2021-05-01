Transcript for COVID-19 testing kit vending machines installed at UC San Diego

You won't be getting a Snickers bar at this spending machine. There's only one product inside a self administered covic nineteen test case this is super convenient for students at UC San Diego this is the new normal. First after. We've even been. Think I'm not lying if it that it ambiguity. Over the last few months and many students and staff for making appointments to get tests done by a nurse at press center. But now the school isn't solid eleven of these vending machines on campus most of them are near student residence halls this year's a year to that is more. The steps gravitas get slot outside and return the mile within 72 hours results should be back within two days. The universities and eventually these contact lists in vending machines will be replacing the senate they have now at price sent. Students like six Lalime and Kanye who are returning back to campus after winter break have a much stricter testing protocol. Anchor in the coming back from LA so I have to get it done with continued for hours from my arrival. And then I didn't attendees. So the vending machines are proving to be a much more convenient and preferable option for many. I've been seen me that's the ball and especially because the deal and they. Yeah I miss those this Sunday night right here in getting. In the Korea read Anna Connell ABC ten news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.