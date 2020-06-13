COVID-19’s impact on jazz and blues

As more than a dozen jazz legends have passed away from COVID-19, ABC News’ Kyra Phillips reports on efforts to preserve the legacy of the genre during the pandemic.
6:15 | 06/13/20

