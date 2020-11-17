Transcript for New COVID restrictions going into place

Now to the pandemic more hospitals are overwhelmed with a record number of patients nurses and the Philadelphia area aren't expected to walk off the job today to protest the conditions. The city just announce major new restrictions on restaurants and businesses as infections surge. Jeremy East Coast to the West Coast people are waiting out wars in line to get tested this is the scene last night in Los Angeles where the mayor calls the situation. Buried being dress. This morning new co bit restrictions going into effect in multiple states. As the virus spreads at record levels in California the governor says he's pulling the emergency brake on reopening the State's economy and is considering a state wide curfew. Daily cases though in the state of California have doubled. Just in the last ten days this is simply the fastest increase California has seen since the beginning of this pandemic. Premier Los Angeles is now asking residents to avoid travel for the next two to three weeks don't travel to visit family and other cities. Or host of others from out of town. Or other households if possible. And Iowa the governor there is reversing course now issuing a mask mandate that 35 state to require face coverings and indoor areas open to the public. I'm afraid that these mild cases have created a mindset we're islands have become complacent. Where we've lost that sight of what it was well why it was so important to flatten Kirk. Indoor gatherings a New Jersey are now limited to ten people in Oklahoma mask are now required in state buildings and restaurants in the state must close at 11 PM starting Thursday. Oklahoma is not alone big cities. Small towns West Coast East Coast all in between RC in their faces inquiries. The US is now averaging nearly 145000. New infections daily. And the number of wives losses approaching a quarter of a million. But this morning promising news on the backs in front but durn is now the second pharmaceutical company to announce its vaccine is more than 90% effective. There was more expensive for journalists vaccine can be stored at regular refrigeration temperatures like Pfizer's which could make distribution easier. The vaccines could be available to some people as early as next month. But president elect Joseph Barton is expressing concern about not being able to access president crumbs vaccine distribution plants. More people may die. We don't coordinate if we have to wait until January 20 to start that planning. It puts us behind Vermont month and a half. A member of Biden's Corbett advisory board says he's worried about another battle convincing people to take the vaccine remember a vaccine is nothing in Tel becomes a vaccination. And right now we're in this critical time to figure out how to get these vaccines delivered. We have no program right now coming out of the federal government to convince the average citizen they want the vaccine and we know that in many circles there's a great deal skepticism. About the safety of the vaccine a recent poll found 50% of Americans are not willing to get the new vaccine. They include arena correlates of physical trainer in Los Angeles. I personally decided I'm definitely not going to take it matter what you're no matter alive. Usually number of healthy strong first fend. Medical professionals say there's nothing to fear about the vaccine. Indications we've seen is that companies. Have been incredibly vigilant about maintaining this didn't. You know the integrity of the process of clinical trust comes back in there is no signs. Of any kind of corners. The first to get the vaccine will be health care workers are first responders followed by essential workers everyone else could get a bike growing spurring.

