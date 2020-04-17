Coyote roams freely on San Francisco beach

More
A coyote took advantage of coronavirus restrictions in San Francisco, roaming freely while the residents remained mostly indoors.
1:37 | 04/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coyote roams freely on San Francisco beach

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:37","description":"A coyote took advantage of coronavirus restrictions in San Francisco, roaming freely while the residents remained mostly indoors.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70201693","title":"Coyote roams freely on San Francisco beach","url":"/US/video/coyote-roams-freely-san-francisco-beach-70201693"}