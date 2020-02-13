Crew members escape fiery train after it derails

More
The train, which consisted of 96 loaded ethanol cars and two loaded rock cars, derailed while traveling southbound in a rural area in Draffin, Kentucky.
0:47 | 02/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Crew members escape fiery train after it derails
A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:47","description":"The train, which consisted of 96 loaded ethanol cars and two loaded rock cars, derailed while traveling southbound in a rural area in Draffin, Kentucky.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68969133","title":"Crew members escape fiery train after it derails","url":"/US/video/crew-members-escape-fiery-train-derails-68969133"}