-
Now Playing: Crisis at the border
-
Now Playing: Separated at the border
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: White mother insists that adopted Hispanic daughter speak English
-
Now Playing: Trump signs executive order to end family separations at border
-
Now Playing: 2 women say they were racially profiled at a Florida Walgreens
-
Now Playing: Crisis at the border: What's next for children separated from parents?
-
Now Playing: Daughter of radio host killed in alleged murder-for-hire plot on saying goodbye
-
Now Playing: What is the solstice?
-
Now Playing: Armed pastor who stopped gunman says he's traumatized
-
Now Playing: Arrests made for selfies near Hawaii volcano
-
Now Playing: Man tries paying waitress with her own stolen card
-
Now Playing: Turpin teen's 911 call from escape played in court
-
Now Playing: Protests erupt after fatal police shooting of unarmed teen
-
Now Playing: Flash flooding hits towns from Texas to Pennsylvania
-
Now Playing: Trump uses immigration reversal to rally his base
-
Now Playing: Protesters after cop shoots unarmed black teen: 'He didn't deserve to die like that'
-
Now Playing: Prejudice & Pride: Revisiting the tragic fire that killed 32 in a New Orleans gay bar
-
Now Playing: Heavy flooding inundates Pennsylvania parking lot
-
Now Playing: Death of unarmed teen shot by police under investigation
-
Now Playing: Family reunion overwhelms traumatized adolescent boy