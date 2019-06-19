Now Playing: Severe storms leave path of destruction

Now Playing: Deaths of 2 inmates in Broward County 'highly suspect': Public defender

Now Playing: Rocket explodes near oil facility in Iraq

Now Playing: Crowd welcomes veterans home with 'God Bless America'

Now Playing: Dad drowns while saving child, 3, who fell in lake

Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Now Playing: Fisherman captures video of great white shark encounter

Now Playing: Zion Williamson on pressure of the NBA draft

Now Playing: Police, mayor confronted after family's arrest fallout

Now Playing: Wallenda's NYC high-wire walk faces complications

Now Playing: Cops search for parent in youth baseball brawl

Now Playing: Motive in David Ortiz shooting to be revealed

Now Playing: Flash floods and severe weather stretch from Plains to Northeast

Now Playing: Hearing to raise issue of reparations for slavery

Now Playing: Shanahan drops out of running for defense secretary

Now Playing: Trump kicks off 2020 with rally, new slogan

Now Playing: Parents brawl during youth baseball game

Now Playing: Man 'faked a heart attack' before robbing CVS

Now Playing: These emotional coming out videos will restore your faith in humanity